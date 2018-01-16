Concert dedicated to Armenian Patriarch to be held in Istanbul

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Concert dedicated to Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Mesrob Mutafyan will be held in Istanbul’s St. Anthony of Padua Church on January 20, Agos reports.

The concert is being organized under the auspices of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.

Karin Chubukchyan Bozkurt, Anna Gevorgyan Ughurluyan and others will perform at the concert.

Works of Komitas and Makar Yekmalyan will be performed during the concert.

Mesrob Mutafyan is a Patriarch since 1998, however since May of 2008 he is no longer serving as a Patriarch due to illness.