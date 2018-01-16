Armenia included in UN Honour Roll

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been included in the UN Honour Roll 2018 for paying regular budget assessments in full and on time, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In January 2018 Armenia transferred 145,843.00 USD to the UN regular budget, as a regular budget assessment of member states.

The Honour Roll includes those member states that have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30 day due period specified in Financial Regulation.

As of January 10, 2018, only 7 out of 193 UN member states have been included in the Honour Roll.