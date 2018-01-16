Famous international specialists, media figures to attend conference dedicated to 30th anniversary of Artsakh movement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Major international scientific conference will be held in Yerevan on February 23 dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement.

Ashot Melkonyan, director of the History Institute at the National Academy of Sciences, told a press conference in Armenpress that a lot of renowned international specialists from different countries, scientific institutions will attend the conference. In addition, the conference will also be attended by famous media figures.

“We emphasize that the Artsakh movement was not only a movement for the right to self-determination, it was also a national liberation struggle that logically led to Armenia’s independence. We most importantly would like to hear the words of our international partners, foreign specialists about the Artsakh movement”, Ashot Melkonyan said.