Hrant Dink commemorative events to be held in Istanbul on death anniversary

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A number of commemorative events will be held throughout Turkey on the 11th anniversary of Armenian-Turkish editor-in-chief of Agos Hrant Dink’s death.

Just like every year, a vigil will be held outside Dink’s office, the place where he was shot dead in Istanbul, Agos reports.

A conference titled “Hrant Dink, human rights and freedom of the speech” will be held in the city’s Bogazici University, where French Marxist scholar Etienne Balibar will deliver a speech January 17.

The famous DurDe organization will organize a discusson on the same day in the Cezayir Hall in Istanbul. Speeches will be made by Dink murder case attorney Hakan Bakirjroglu, former MP Ufuk Uras, writer Umit Kivanc and activist Yildiz Onen.

Commemorative events are expected to be held worldwide.