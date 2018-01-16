SCPEC hasn’t yet recorded abuses in commodity markets of social significance  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) has not yet recorded abuses in the commodity markets of social significance that have leading economic entities, reports Armenpress.

SCPEC chairman Artak Shaboyan told reporters that after the Armenian President’s task they have further toughened the control, expanded the visual field, carry out detailed calculations, also regarding the international experience. “At the moment we haven’t recorded cases of abuse, but we will not be limited to this and will keep the same pace of control in the future to prevent cases of abuse”, he said.

As for the study of flour and wheat market, the SCPEC chairman said at the moment the works are underway, they have applied to the economic entities and wait for the data. “We are thoroughly studying the whole chain, starting from the import of wheat, flour reprocessing up to baking”, the official said. He added that 67 economic entities conduct an import in the field of flour.

President Serzh Sargsyan chaired a consultation January 10 to discuss the price increase of separate products in the country and the salutations of possible mitigation of those increases.