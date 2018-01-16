Freedom House 2018 Report: Armenia among ‘partly free’ countries  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Freedom House released the ‘Freedom in the World 2018: Democracy in Crisis’ report where Armenia is among ‘partly free’ countries receiving 45 points out of 100 (0=least free, 100=most free), reports Armenpress.

The political rights in Armenia are assessed by 5 points out of 7 (1=most free, 7=least free), and civil liberties by 4 points out of 7.

Artsakh is also ranked as ‘partly free’, receiving 30 points.

Georgia is also ‘partly free’, whereas Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey are ‘not free’.

Overall, 45% of countries included in the index were declared as ‘free’, 30% ‘partly free’ and 25% ‘not free’.

The authors of the report state that over the past decades the democracy faced its most serious crisis. Over the period since the 12-year global slide began in 2006, 113 countries have seen a net decline, and only 62 have experienced a net improvement.