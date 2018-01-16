Soldier dies in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. On January 16, as of 01:15, soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Harutyun V. Khachatryan, born in 1998, received fatal gunshot wound in one of the military units, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The details of the incident are still unknown.

Investigation is underway.

The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.