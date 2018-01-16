Turkish MP fined 1/3rd of salary for saying “Kurdistan” in Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Turkey from the People’s Democratic Party Osman Baydemir has lost 1/3rd of his salary for saying the word Kurdistan in the parliament, T24 reports.

After changes in the rules of procedure of the parliament, more than 3 thousand USD was fined from Baydemir.

The changes impose punishment for MPs who will insult “the common past and history of the Turkish people”. Using the term Armenian Genocide is also included among the banned terms.

The law also plans temporarily banning MPs from sessions.