Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Kraków, Poland


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting of the foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov will be held in the Polish city of Kraków on January 18, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.




