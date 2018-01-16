Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan wins Brazilian Chess Championship


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Brazilian-Armenian Chess Grandmaster Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan has been crowned Chess Champion of Brazil.

Mkhitaryan is among the top three players of the Brazilian Championship. He scored 6 from the top 7 points and won the championship.

The open championship also saw participation from Paraguay and Japan.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration