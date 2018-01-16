Tsarukyan faction head doesn’t rule out possibility of supporting RPA’s candidate for President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Head of Tsarukyan faction Gagik Tsarukyan doesn’t rule out that their party will support the ruling Republican party’s candidate for the President of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Asked whether they will support the RPA candidate for the president, Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters that everything is possible. “I must say that everything is possible, depending on who will be the candidate. Today we don’t know who is their candidate”, he said.

Gagik Tsarukyan added that based on the election results the people gave a full right to the RPA to nominate their candidate for the President and elect without them and Yelk faction. “If our people gave the Republican party a full opportunity to nominate and elect, what else to talk about?”, Gagik Tsarukyan said.

Asked whether their party will form a coalition with the ruling party, Gagik Tsarukyan said: “We didn’t have a discussion and a talk on this issue”.