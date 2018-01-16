Irish President extends condolences on death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan 

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Ireland Michael Higgins extended condolences over the death of The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, reports Armenpress.

“To her family and all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts Dolores O’Riordan’s death will be a big loss”, the Irish President twitted.

BBC reports Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly at the age of 46 on January 15.

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie.

A statement from her publicist said: “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session”.

The death is, at this stage, unexplained.