Mourinho on not including Mkhitaryan for Stoke City match


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho commented on why he didn’t include Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the starting lineup for the match against Stoke City.

“It wouldn’t be true to say that not including Mkhitaryan was just a strategic decision. I chose those players who are 100% focused on the Manchester United game. It isn’t easy to play with a footballer when there are doubts on the future. That’s why this was the best decision for Mkhitaryan, and us”, he said.




