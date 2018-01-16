Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Armenian parliament ratifies visa waiver deal with Tajikistan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Tajik citizens will be able to travel to one another’s countries without visa requirements.

The Armenian parliament adopted the bill on ratifying the agreement between the Armenian and Tajikistani governments.

The bill was unanimously voted for by 91 MPs.




