Single transportation route to be established for provinces as parliament adopts bill

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted the bill on creating a single route network to ensure transportation service in the provinces of the country.

58 MPs voted in favor for amending the law on automobile transportation and on administrative offenses, 7 MPS voted against, and 27 abstained.

Under the current law, the route network of bus transportations between provinces is organized by the ministry, while the provincial route network is organized by a relevant territorial administration body. The bill suggests uniting both networks.