Kazakh President arrives in US on official visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev arrived in the United States on an official visit, the Kazakh presidential office said, TASS reports.

“The head of state arrived in Washington”, the statement says. “During the visit the Kazakh President will meet with US President Donald Trump, as well as other officials and business representatives”.

On January 18 the UN Security Council members will hold debates on “Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. confidence-building measures” chaired by the Kazakh President.