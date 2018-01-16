LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.38% to $2231.50, copper price up by 1.50% to $7218.00, lead price up by 1.94% to $2579.00, nickel price up by 1.46% to $12875.00, tin price up by 0.25% to $20325.00, zinc price up by 1.17% to $3426.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 3.97% to $78500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.