LIVE: Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the Parliament’s four-day sitting has kicked off on January 16, reports Armenpress.

At the beginning of the session issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the January 15 session the lawmakers debated about a dozen legislative initiatives, including the draft statement on recognizing and condemning the genocide against the Yazidi people by the terrorist groups in Iraq.

The parliament also discussed the draft on creating single transportation network in provinces.