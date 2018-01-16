Cooperation with over 50 cities around the world: Yerevan expands list of partners

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Municipality cooperates with more than 50 cities across the world and is a member of 10 international and regional organizations by creating a comprehensive framework and implementing joint programs.

The first cooperation protocol has been signed with the Italian city of Carrara on September 12, 1973.

Davit Gevorgyan – head of the foreign relations department at the Yerevan Municipality, told Armenpress that the geography includes almost all continents. Among the partners are both big and small cities.

“We have cooperation of different activity with each city. Of course, we do not have a deep, comprehensive partnership with all 50 cities. We have very deep program cooperation with some of them, quite good ties with others, contacts both at the bilateral level and within the frames of the international organizations. We have a more comprehensive cooperation with the Russian cities of St. Petersburg, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don. Among the European cities I want to mention Paris, Lyon and Marseille. We also have quite a successful cooperation with our neighboring cities – Tbilisi, Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz and etc. We have cooperation programs with Montreal, San Paulo. As you can see, the geography is quite wide”, Davit Gevorgyan said.

He said, in general, Yerevan’s international cooperation is aimed at increasing its recognition, spreading information about the city and advertising it. Of course, issues are also being discussed over attracting possible investments. In addition, an exchange of experience is also being carried out.

As for the upcoming new agreements, Davit Gevorgyan said the update of agreements or preparation of new ones is a constant process. “At the moment we have agreements with nearly 7 cities that are at the development stage. We have concluded a new agreement with Minsk, the cooperation agreement with the Chinese city of Qingdao is at the development stage. These agreements are mainly signed during the official visits”, he said.

Since 2018 is a jubilee year for Yerevan, a lot of guests from partner cities are expected. Davit Gevorgyan said it’s still early to talk about the exact number of guests, but they are convinced that a number of foreign delegations will visit Yerevan this year.

This year the events are focused on the capital, but Yerevan days are also possible in other cities.

“At the moment the preparation works dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800 anniversary are at the final stage. The program will be announced after its finalization. I think they will launch in May-June and will continue also in autumn. In other words, there will be events within the frames of jubilee over the course of the year”, he said.









