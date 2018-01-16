Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 16, as of 09:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass.

Sisian-Kapan highway is partly covered with clear ice.

The ministry urges the drivers to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.