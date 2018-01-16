Anna Sargsyan, Maria Kursova lead Women’s Chess Championship of Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The 4th round of the 73rd Women’s Chess Championship of Armenia were held in Yerevan.
Anna Sargsyan, Susanna Gaboyan, Mariam Mkrtchyan and Maria Kursova recorded victories.
The only round to end in a draw was Sona Asatryan-Siranush Ghukasyan.
Anna Sargsyan and Maria Kursova are both leading the ranking after this round with 4 points each.
