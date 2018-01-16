Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Manchester defeats Stoke City, Mkhitaryan on bench


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the Championship of England Premier League 23rd round, Manchester United had hosted Stoke City.

The Reds scored three goals during the match, ending it 3:0.

Valensia scored the first goal at the 9th minute, followed by Martial and Lukaku later during the game.

Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who plays as a midfielder for Manchester United, was not included in the starting lineup.

 




