Sharmazanov assesses rumors about his ambitions to become National Assembly President as stupidity

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov assesses the rumors that he has spared no efforts to become the ruling party’s candidate for the post of the National Assembly President after April as complete stupidity.

“The publication about that issue is a complete stupidity”, Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier, there were a number of publications that allegedly Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov spares no efforts to become the candidate of the Republican Party of Armenia for the post of the president of the parliament.