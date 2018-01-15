Armenian Premier visits State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited the State Revenue Committee on January 15 to get acquainted with the tax revenue performance of 2017, the results of the activities of tax and customs authorities, as well as tasks for 2018.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Prime Minister said that he plans to meet with all ministries and departments to sum up the 2017 results and talk about plans for 2018.

"This year the principles are the same - what conditions need to be created to make businessmen feel good, entrepreneurship to be easy, and the rules of the game for people working in the legal sphere are equal?" Karen Karapetyan said.

SRC Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan presented to the Prime Minister the activities of the structure for 2017.

Summarizing the meeting, Karen Karapetyan said: "I highly appreciate the work of the SRC in 2017, and I would like to thank you for your work. We should work very consistently in 2018, 2019, 2020. As for business, Armenia should become the most exemplary, enviable country. If we provide this field, all other problems as derivatives will be resolved. And I'm sure that we can do it. "