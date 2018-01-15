Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-01-18

YEREVAN, 15 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 January, USD exchange rate is down by 0.30 drams to 483.21 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 6.21 drams to 592.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 8.57 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 7.95 drams to 666.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 45.50 drams to 20612.58 drams. Silver price is up by 1.55 drams to 265.97 drams. Platinum price is up by 145.89 drams to 15395.74 drams.