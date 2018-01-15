Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-01-18


YEREVAN, 15 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 January, USD exchange rate is down by 0.30 drams to 483.21 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 6.21 drams to 592.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 8.57 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 7.95 drams to 666.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 45.50 drams to 20612.58 drams. Silver price is up by 1.55 drams to 265.97 drams. Platinum price is up by 145.89 drams to 15395.74 drams.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration