Asian Stocks up - 15-01-18
TOKYO, 15 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 January:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.26% to 23714.88 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.41% to 1883.90 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.54% to 3410.49 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.23% to 31338.87 points.
