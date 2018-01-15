Asian Stocks up - 15-01-18

TOKYO, 15 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.26% to 23714.88 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.41% to 1883.90 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.54% to 3410.49 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.23% to 31338.87 points.