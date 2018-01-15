Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Armenia’s Prosecutor General presents priorities for crime prevention and law enforcement to President Sargsyan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Arthur Davtyan, the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Armenia, had a working meeting with the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan during which he presented the activities of the structure for the year 2017, reforms initiated in the sphere and the outcomes.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Davtyan also presented the works done in the directions underlined by President Sargsyan during the solemn session at the Prosecutor's Office's on July 3, 2017.

The President highlighted the continuation of works aimed at ensuring fair trial, right to liberty during criminal procedures.

The President also underlined the issue of ensuring the normal process of bringing the prosecution institution in line with the constitutional changes and the new law on the Prosecutor’s Office.





Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration