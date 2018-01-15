Armenia’s Prosecutor General presents priorities for crime prevention and law enforcement to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Arthur Davtyan, the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Armenia, had a working meeting with the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan during which he presented the activities of the structure for the year 2017, reforms initiated in the sphere and the outcomes.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Davtyan also presented the works done in the directions underlined by President Sargsyan during the solemn session at the Prosecutor's Office's on July 3, 2017.

The President highlighted the continuation of works aimed at ensuring fair trial, right to liberty during criminal procedures.

The President also underlined the issue of ensuring the normal process of bringing the prosecution institution in line with the constitutional changes and the new law on the Prosecutor’s Office.



