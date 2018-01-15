Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for only light passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for only light passenger vehicles on January 15, by 17:30.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies, the highway is still closed for heavy trucks.

There are no precipitations on the roads of the republic. All the interstate and republican roads are open.




