Yerevan cops prevent two suicide attempts

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department officers have prevented two suicide attempts in the city, Edgar Janoyan, director of the Police HQ’s press, analytical and communication with the media department told ARMENPRESS.

He said the first attempt was made by a 26 year old in the evening of January 14. The citizen had tried to jump off from the Kievyan Bridge, but police officers prevented the suicide.

The other attempt happened on January 15 soon after midnight, when a 44 year old man attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the Davitashen Bridge. This attempt was also prevented by YPD officers.