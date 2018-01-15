Parliament debates creation of single transportation route in provinces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is debating the legislative initiative on creating a single transportation route to ensure transportations service of all communities.

Deputy minister of transportation, communication and IT Gagik Grigoryan presented the bills on amending the laws on automobile transportation and the law on administrative offenses.

“Under the current law, the route network of bus transportations between provinces is organized by the ministry, while the provincial route network is organized by a relevant territorial administration body”, he said, adding that the bill suggests uniting both networks.