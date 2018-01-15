You will get embarrassed before your strategic partner - Erdogan to US

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that they will destroy the “terrorist army” in Syria which the US had earlier said is planning to create, Hurriyet reports.

“The US insist they will create a terrorist army on our borders. Our task will be to destroy it before it gets established. As of this moment they [the US] have sent 4800 trucks will weapons there. Send whatever you want, but that army of 30,000 which you want to create, cannot represent you in that area and don’t be upset but you will be embarrassed before your strategic partner”, Erdogan said.

He stressed that despite their discontent, the US are determined to create a “terrorist army” along the Turkish border.

“Can an army along the Turkish border have another goal rather than Turkey? The US should already refuse word play and openly announce its intention”, Erdogan said.

Turkey’s President Erdogan also said their military is ready to take action in Syria’s Afrin and Manjib.