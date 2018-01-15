Deputy minister assures Armenia moves on green and organic agriculture development path

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of agriculture directs its steps towards the development of green and organic agriculture, deputy minister of agriculture Armen Harutyunyan said during the presentation of the National Strategic Study on Food Safety and Nutrition in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“Within the frames of the sustainable agricultural development this year we will take steps to reduce the risks by introducing agricultural insurance. Moreover, we will continue the agricultural development program and are holding talks with the European Union and the Austrian Development Agency to expand our activities on sustainable agriculture development, in particular, green agriculture development directions in 2019”, the deputy minister said.

Talking about organic agriculture, the deputy minister said it is aimed at excluding GMOs, food chemicals, antibiotics and hormones. He said by the projects implemented with the EU 46 enterprises received assistance and transitioned to organic agriculture.

As for the food safety, which is measured by two components – availability and affordability, the deputy minister said in terms of the availability production increased in the agriculture field in the past five years.