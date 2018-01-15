Pope Francis: ‘I am really afraid of danger of nuclear war’

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis says he is really afraid of the danger of the nuclear war, Reuters reports.

“I think we are at the very limit. I am really afraid of this. One accident is enough to precipitate things”, he said.

His comment, made as he flew off for a visit to Chile and Peru, came after Hawaii issued a false missile alert that provoked panic in the U.S. state and highlighted the risk of possible unintended nuclear war with North Korea.