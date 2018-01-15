Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of Georgia’s ministry of infrastructures told the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on January 15, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration