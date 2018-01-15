Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Armenian MFA comments on Russian FM’s statement to settle NK conflict by step-by-step approach


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of foreign affairs commented on the statement of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on the ways of settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“The talk is about the package settlement, through step-by-step implementation over which the co-chair countries have repeatedly stated”, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told Armenpress.

During an annual press conference the Russian FM, talking about the NK conflict settlement, noted: “This conflict cannot be solved once in one document. A step-by-step approach is needed which will reflect an agreement on what is possible now and will clarify the activity directions on issues that need further discussions for the final settlement which will include the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh”.  

 




