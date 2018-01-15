Turkish deputy PM accuses US in unfriendly conduct

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Turkish deputy PM Bekir Bozdag has accused the US in displaying conduct which isn’t appropriate for a partner, Anadolu reports.

Bozdag’s comments come after the US has said that they are planning to create defense forces with Kurdish forces in Syria which will fight against the Islamic State.

The deputy PM said that the US intention of supplying weapons to the PKK’s Syria branch under the pretext of fighting ISIS doesn’t fit into the friendly and collegial cooperation circle.

“Turkey won’t avoid taking necessary actions if anything were to threaten the security of the country and region. Like the president said – “One night we can suddenly appear””, Bozdag said, repeating the Turkish nationalist slogan which president Erdogan is recently using quite often.