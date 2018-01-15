Changing lifestyle and diet important for overcoming hidden hunger – Armenian Vice PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan attaches importance to the issue of hidden hunger in the discussions of the malnutrition issue and urges to pay great attention to feeding issues of kids, reports Armenpress.

“I would like to draw your attention on one important issue. There is a “hidden hunger” concept when the food people eat doesn’t contain the necessary amount of vitamins. Sometimes this doesn’t depend on capacities, but on the features of the national cuisine or the dietary habits of those people. We need to pay great attention to this especially from the perspective of feeding children”, the Vice PM said during the presentation of the National Strategic Study on Food Safety and Nutrition in Armenia.

In this sense he highlighted the school feeding program which aims at filling this gap. “Overall, this issue is a signal to change lifestyle and pay attention to our overall diet since we can have significant improvements here without big measures which also are needed to be taken”, the official said.

As for the Flour Fortification Initiative, the Vice PM Gabrielyan said this also aims at overcoming the issue of hidden hunger. “The authors of the report say that even non-poor families receive malnutrition due to wrong diet, the flour fortification was directed for this purpose. This is being discussed, it is, eventually, a political process, and respective decisions should be adopted and implemented”, he said.

According to the data of the National Strategic Study on Food Safety and Nutrition in Armenia, 6% of Armenia’s population in 2015 has been malnourished.