Armenian FM holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting January 15 with Bradley Busetto, UN Armenia Resident Coordinator, Permanent Representative of UNDP as the latter is completing his mission, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting the minister highlighted Armenia’s participation in the work of UN’s various structures and the Yerevan office of the UN and highly praised Busetto’s contribution in the effective implementation of UN programs.

Busetto mentioned that during his mission he always felt the multilateral support of Armenian authorities.

Nalbandian awarded Busetto with the Medal of Honor of the Foreign Ministry for significant contribution in the implementation of UN programs.