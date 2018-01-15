Armenia must be pioneer in fight against genocides – Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov says a very good tradition has been formed in the Armenian Parliament, when all political forces regardless of their domestic political differences have a united stance in the condemnation of genocides.

During parliamentary debates on adopting the bill condemning the Yazidi genocide, Sharmazanov reminded that two years ago Armenia recognized and condemned the Assyrian and Greek genocide of 1915-1923 in the Ottoman Turkey.

“I have no doubt that this bill will be adopted unanimously. I would like to stress that it is symbolic that we are adopting this in 2018, since this is a jubilee year against genocides, because back in 1948 the UN adopted the Genocide Condemnation Convention, the basis of which is first of all the Armenian Genocide”, he said.

He stressed that the movement against genocides must be led by Armenia itself, and reminded President Sargsyan’s speech in the UN General Assembly.

“Our task must be to not only struggle for the international condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and Turkish denialism, but also to be pioneers of the fight against genocides”, he said.