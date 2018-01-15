Senior lawmaker highlights Armenia’s recognition, condemnation of Yazidi genocide

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The bill on condemning the genocide committed against Yazidis in Iraq by terrorists has been initiated through a political consensus in the Armenian parliament, which was joined by all political forces, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament Armen Ashotyan said during debates of the bill.

“I am sure, similar documents must be adopted like this, because the issues which are put in this statement are first of all humanitarian and universal”, Ashotyan said.

According to him, from this perspective it is necessary to both separate and unite three important platforms at the same time. “First is that the Armenian people themselves are victims of genocide. As people who survived genocide, we know this sorrow and we ourselves mitigate our scars. Second is that tens of thousands of national minorities live in Armenia as full citizens, including Yazidis, the political, military and historic injustice and crime against whom must receive a clear assessment. However I believe that the fact that Armenia itself is giving an assessment to such occurrences as a state is not least important. This isn’t the assessment of the Armenian people for the crime against the Yazidi people, this is the assessment of a state which has assumed the role of an international flagman or locomotive of genocide prevention, condemnation and recognition”, Ashotyan said.

Ashotyan also mentioned that this year Yerevan will host the third Against the Crime of Genocide global forum.