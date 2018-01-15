Armenian parliament debates bill recognizing, condemning Yazidi genocide

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament began debates over the bill on adopting the statement condemning and recognizing the genocide against Yazidis in Iraq committed by terrorist organizations.

Main rapporteur, ruling party MP Rustam Makhmudyan stressed that the bill aims at condemning the genocide against the Yazidis on the parliamentary level, and by doing so to highlight the issue of punishing the perpetrators and preventing similar occurrences.

“Taking into account that tens of thousands of Yazidis were killed as result of atrocities committed by terrorist groups in 2014, particularly ISIS, with tens of thousands being taken hostage, and more than 2000 Yazidis became refugees, by highlighting the obligations of states stipulated by international rights of respecting the rights of national and religious minorities, stressing the commitment of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people of fighting against genocides and other crimes against humanity – at the initiative of Members of Parliament Vahram Baghdasaryan, Rustam Makhmudyan and Armen Ashotyan, a bill was initiated in the Armenian parliament by which the parliament will recognize and strictly condemn the genocide against Yazidis”, Makhmudyan said, stressing that by this the parliament will at the same time condemn all terrorist manifestations, as well as the targeted actions against the Yazidis – motivated by national, political or religious factors.

“These terrifying actions were very similar in nature with the genocide committed against the Armenian people in 1915-1923. Not only does the bill recognize and strictly condemn the genocide against the Yazidis, but also calls on the international community to investigate the crimes through international procedures and to hold accountable the people who have committed international crimes, as well as to spare no effort to prevent human rights violations in the future”, he said.

By stressing the role of Iraq’s sovereignty in the bill, the Armenian parliament also expressed its solidarity to the Iraqi state and people.