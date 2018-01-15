Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Iranian President to visit Azerbaijan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani will visit Azerbaijan in late March, Trend reports.

According to the news agency, based on the data of the Azerbaijani state customs committee, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Iran comprised 229 million USD in January-November 2017.




