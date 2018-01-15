13 injured in Russian school knife rampage

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. At least 12 students and a teacher have received serious stab wounds as a result of a bloody knife fight between two teenage boys at a school in Perm, Russia, investigators say, RT reports.

The incident occurred at school number 127 at 10:19am local time (8:19am Moscow time) when students returned to school after the Christmas holidays.

At least 13 people have been injured in the incident, “including the teacher and those two students between whom the knife fight occurred,” Sergey Sarapultsev, deputy head of the Investigation Department for Perm Region, told reporters.

Earlier reports said the school was attacked by masked assailants.

The teacher and one schoolboy are in serious condition at a hospital and are currently undergoing surgery, the regional Health Ministry said.