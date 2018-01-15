Nationalization of sustainable development goals in Armenian government’s agenda

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The nationalization of sustainable development goals, the combination of own economy and public capacities and in this context the issue of appropriateness is in the Armenian government’s agenda, Vice Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan said during the presentation of the National Strategic Study on Food Safety and Nutrition in Armenia on January 15, adding that these goals are reflected in the Armenia-2030 development strategy, reports Armenpress.

“The National Strategic Study on Food Safety and Nutrition in Armenia tried to present the country’s current situation revealing the main challenges, proposing actions to address the second goal of the sustainable development goals – zero hunger, reach improvement of food safety and nutrition, promote implementation of sustainable development goal of agriculture”, the Vice PM said.

He stated that all sustainable development goals are clearly set in the website of the National Statistical Service with their performance indicators, and in this sense Armenia is among the unique countries in the world.

According to the Vice PM, the food safety and nutrition issues require innovative approaches, new procedures. In this regard he attached importance to the creation of the National Innovation Center for Sustainable Development Goals by the joint initiative of the Armenian government and the UN in November 2017. “Here we are going to test new solutions which will enable to implement our goals in a shorter period of time, and thanks to the partnership with our UN partners they can be applied also in other contexts, as well as in other countries”, the Vice PM added.