Armenia’s Michaelyan to compete in U20 World Skiing Championship ahead of Olympics


YEREVAN, JANAURY 15, ARMENPRESS. Michael Michaelyan, skier of the Armenian national team and participant of the youth Olympics will compete in the World U20 Championship ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“I am greatly motivated ahead of the Olympics. I am proud that I will represent my country in these Games, my entire state. But before departing for South Korea I must participate in the U20 World Championship. Not it is a priority for me to deliver my best performance there”, he said.

 

 




