Nearly 1500 passports of mines and ore occurrences digitized

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The digitization process of geographical information available in the Republican Geological Fund has been completed. The whole information kept here is already available to public, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told Armenpress.

Shushanik Kerobyan – Head of Geology, Normative-Methodological and Analysis Department at Ministry's Mineral Agency, said the digitization of the mining industry field has been done by the assistance of the USAID. The works launched in mid-2017.

Nearly 1500 passports of mines and ore occurrences have been digitized.

The whole digitized information is available on www.geo-fund.am.

“Huge information base has been created thanks to the digitization of geological information which is a major assistance for the scientific-educational circles, students, civil society representatives, businessmen and other stakeholders”, she said.

According to her, ensuring access to information will make more attractive the mining field for attracting investors. Thanks to digitization the investors will have a chance to get acquainted with the information base available in the Fund without wasting additional time and resources.