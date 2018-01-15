Government and parliamentary majority to submit package of global changes on income tax soon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s parliamentary majority and government will soon present a package of global changes in the law on “Income Tax”, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan said during the discussion of the project presented by Tsarukyan faction on making changes in the Tax Code, reports Armenpress.

Under the draft on making changes in the Tax Code, the Tsarukyan faction proposes to reduce the income tax for people with up to 150.000 dram salary from 23% to 21%, and that for people with 150-300.000 dram salary from 28% to 26%.

RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan said the government and the parliamentary majority are one team and they make decisions based on the discussions. “We will soon have a package on the income tax where we will organize a comprehensive discussion and will make global changes. We oppose cosmetic changes which cannot give solutions”, he said, adding that the ruling party will abstain from voting the Tsarukyan faction’s initiative.

The parliament rejected the issue of including the Tsarukyan faction’s initiative into the agenda of plenary sessions. 33 voted in favor of the issue, 54 abstained. Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov announced that the decision was not adopted.