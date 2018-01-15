OSCE to conduct monitoring in Akna-Hindarkh road section

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.