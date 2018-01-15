‘Aronian is a top player’ – Chess grandmaster Wesley So’s interview to ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018 will be held in Berlin, Germany from 10-28 March. Among 8 chess players are two US representatives – Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So.

Chess grandmaster Wesley So gave an exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS ahead of the Tournament.

-What expectations do you have from the Candidates Tournament?

-I never have "expectations". What is that? No one can ever know exactly what will happen in any competition. On this level everyone is very very sharp and it is possible for even the best player to have a bad day and the worst player to have a good day. I hope to do well but who knows? All of us can only try our best.

-Whom do you see as main favorites of the tournament?

-Every country and people group think their player is the best, the favorite. Everyone is a "favorite" to someone somewhere. When only eight men make this competition, every single one is a "favorite".

-What will be the preparation phase? I’ll kindly ask you to present the overall process.

-Do you mean tell you how I prepare? I study. Like everyone else.

-What can you say about Levon Aronian as your adversary?

-He is a top player and I like him.

Interview by Varvara Hayrapetyan