Positive progress in health condition of Armenian citizen assaulted in Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. There is a positive progress in the health condition of Armenian citizen Artur Sukiasyan assaulted in the Georgian city of Ozurgeti, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia told Armenpress.

Artur Sukiasyan feels good and is under the doctors’ constant control.

Masked men have assaulted and robbed 31 year old Artur Sukiasyan in Ozurgeti, Georgia on January 13. He owns several stores in Guria region. The businessman was assaulted near his home in the morning of January 13. Two masked men knocked him down with a blow to his head and took nearly 11,7 thousand dollars from his possession. The Armenian businessman was on his way to a market in Tbilisi for procurements for his stores.

The assailants are at large.